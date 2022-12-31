Karnal woman, son killed in road accident

: A 29-year-old woman and her one-year-old son were killed in a road accident near Brahmanand Chowk here, police said. The deceased have been identified as Jyoti and her son Sidharth, residents of Jind. They were currently living in sector 16 in Karnal. According to police, the accident took place on late Thursday night when Jyoti, along with her husband Virender and two sons were going to the market on a bike and a speeding motorcycle coming from the opposite side hit them. Police said a case under section 279, 337, and 304A has been registered.

Woman found murdered in drain, two booked for murder, rape

KARNAL : A day after a 47-year-old woman went missing under mysterious circumstances, her body was recovered in a drain near Munak village of Karnal district on Friday morning. The family members alleged that she was raped and murdered and suspected involvement of two persons in case. Mukesh Kumar, incharge of Munak police station, said that on the complaint of family members, a case has been registered against two persons who are allegedly known to the victim under sections 302, 376D of the Indian Penal Code.

Strengthen ease of doing business: CS to officials

CHANDIGARH : Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Friday directed all administrative secretaries to ensure the satisfaction of all citizens and business stakeholders in order to strengthen the ease of doing business across the state. Reviewing the Business Reform Action Plan (2022-23) with the administrative secretaries, the chief secretary directed the officers to resolve the pending grievances of citizens and business stakeholders at the earliest. He said Haryana is able to maintain its position of being the most preferred investment destination due to the efforts contributed by the various departments. The chief secretary stated that in the last Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP) ranking, Haryana was ranked in the category of ‘top achievers’. He stated that he is optimistic that the state will continue its performance in ease of doing business this year as well.

