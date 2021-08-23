Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal’s mill to start producing sulphur-free sugar from this season
chandigarh news

Karnal’s mill to start producing sulphur-free sugar from this season

With a capacity of 3,500-tonne crushing per day, it will be state’s first mill to produce sulphur-free sugar
By Neeraj Mohan
PUBLISHED ON AUG 23, 2021 01:16 AM IST
With a capacity of 3,500-tonne crushing per day, it will be state’s first mill to produce sulphur-free sugar. (HT Photo)

KARNAL Newly set up cooperative sugar mill at Karnal will start operations as scheduled from the coming crushing season in November. Officials said this will be the state first sugar mill to produce sugar free of sulphur, an additive used for the purpose of purifying sugar. A month-long trial of the new sugar mill had already been completed earlier this year.

“The sugar mill with a capacity of 3,500-tonne crushing per day (TCD) will provide a big relief to farmers as its capacity has been increased from 2,200TCD,” said Aditi, managing director of the Sugar mill.

Mill officials said the trial of the new sugar mill had started in April this year and it produced 94,460 quintals refined sugar by crushing 10.30-lakh quintals sugarcane. The mill has set a target to crush 55-lakh quintals sugarcane.

The managing director said the sugar mill has an 18MW power generation plant and it will produce electricity for self-consumption.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Haryana minister Anil Vij’s health improving

Sugarcane farmers' issue needs to be resolved immediately: Sidhu

Himachal Pradesh University to set up chair in Virbhadra Singh’s memory

Anindita Mitra to take over as Chandigarh MC chief today
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan Crisis
Covid-19
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP