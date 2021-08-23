Karnal’s mill to start producing sulphur-free sugar from this season

KARNAL Newly set up cooperative sugar mill at Karnal will start operations as scheduled from the coming crushing season in November. Officials said this will be the state first sugar mill to produce sugar free of sulphur, an additive used for the purpose of purifying sugar. A month-long trial of the new sugar mill had already been completed earlier this year.

“The sugar mill with a capacity of 3,500-tonne crushing per day (TCD) will provide a big relief to farmers as its capacity has been increased from 2,200TCD,” said Aditi, managing director of the Sugar mill.

Mill officials said the trial of the new sugar mill had started in April this year and it produced 94,460 quintals refined sugar by crushing 10.30-lakh quintals sugarcane. The mill has set a target to crush 55-lakh quintals sugarcane.

The managing director said the sugar mill has an 18MW power generation plant and it will produce electricity for self-consumption.