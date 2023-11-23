close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnataka delegation visits Punjab assembly

Karnataka delegation visits Punjab assembly

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 23, 2023 07:42 AM IST

Punjab speaker Sandhwan said all MLAs and administrative secretaries were imparted training about the working of this new system.

To get first-hand information about the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) project specifically implemented for the first time in the Punjab Legislative Assembly, a Karnataka vidhan sabha delegation led by its speaker on Wednesday visited the Punjab assembly and met Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan.

Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the entire work of the Punjab assembly, including functioning of the sessions, is being done digitally in a paperless manner. (Sourced)
Punjab speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said the entire work of the Punjab assembly, including functioning of the sessions, is being done digitally in a paperless manner. (Sourced)

The delegation includes Karnataka speaker UT Khader Fareed, secretary KR Mahalakshmi and MK Vishalakshi.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Punjab speaker Sandhwan said the entire work of the Punjab assembly, including functioning of the sessions, is being done digitally in a paperless manner.

He said by conducting a two-day NeVA conference-cum-workshop, all MLAs and administrative secretaries were imparted training about the working of this new system.

He said a digital wing has been set up to make the functioning of the Punjab assembly hi-tech and connect it with modern tools of communication.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 23, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out