Karnataka police book Tikait for ‘lay siege to Bengaluru’ call

BKU chief had asked the farming community in Karnataka to lay siege to Bengaluru with tractors, just like it was done in Delhi, to protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.
By HT Correspondent, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON MAR 25, 2021 01:24 AM IST
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait had made the statement during a mahapanchayat in Shivamogga in Karnataka on March 20. (HT photo)

The Karnataka police have booked Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) chief Rakesh Tikait for making a provocative statement during a mahapanchayat in Shivamogga, asking the farming community to lay siege to Bengaluru with tractors, just like it was done in Delhi, to protest against the three contentious farm laws passed by the Centre.

“Yes, a case has been filed against Rakesh Tikait at the Kote police station,” said a Shivamogga district police official who did not want to be named.

He said the case has been filed under section 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot—if rioting be committed—if not committed) of the IPC.

“You have to make a Delhi in Bengaluru… and surround the city from all directions,” Tikait had said during the March 20 event.

The organisers of the event, however, flayed the police and stated that the act is against the principles of democracy. “The BJP is bent upon suppressing the voices against the Centre,” they alleged.

