A Class 10 student, who was injured after being shot by terrorists in South Kashmir’s Anantnag town, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Srinagar.

Kashmir: Class 10 boy shot at by terrorist succumbs to injuries (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The boy was shot at by militants outside his house on Wednesday night. He had sustained multiple bullet injuries and was shifted to Government Medical College, Anantnag, from where he was referred to SKIMS. He passed away Friday night.

Soon after the attack, TRF, an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack and blamed the boy for working with Army unit.

BJP and the Apni Party condemned the killing of the boy.

“Strongly denounce the attack that led to the killing of the teenager. Firing at a young soul for no fault reflects frustration of attackers who have no religion and are far from principles of humanity. Urge police to track down attackers and punish them sternly. Express sympathy with the bereaved family,” BJP J&K spokesman, Altaf Thakur, said in a statement.

Apni Party leader and former legislator Usman Majeed also condemned the killing of the youth.

