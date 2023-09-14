Kashmir encounter: Two Lashkar militants ‘encircled’ in Anantnag

Security forces on Thursday encircled two Lashkar militants responsible for the deaths of Colonel Manpreet Singh, the commanding officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles, Major Ashish Dhonchak, also from the same battalion, and deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Humayun Muzamil Bhat during an encounter in the Garol forest at Kokernag in Anantnag district of Kashmir Valley on Wednesday.

Army personnel and a CRPF vehicle near the site where the encounter is underway between security forces and militants in the Garol forest near Kokernag in Anantnag district on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

Police said the operation to neutralise the two Lashkar-e-Toiba militants is underway. “In solemn tribute to the valour of Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak and DSP Humayun Bhat, who laid down their lives leading from the front during this ongoing operation, our forces persist with unwavering resolve as they encircle 2 LET terrorists, including Uzair Khan,” J&K Police said on its official handle on X.

Senior army and police officers are monitoring the operation.

Sources said that Uzair Khan, who is a Lashkar commander, had joined militant ranks last year.

The body of DSP Bhat, the son of a retired DIG of J&K Police Ghulam Hassan Bhat, was laid to rest at his ancestral village in Tral on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday evening, Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh said that perpetrators of the criminal act would be brought to justice soon.

The falcon squad of The Resistance Front (TRF) had claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement on social media, claiming that it was to avenge the killing of Mohammad Riyaz, who belonged to Poonch, in Rawalkote in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir recently.

Leaders pay tributes

National Conference leader and former chief minister Omar Abdullah mourned the death of the army officers and DSP. “Terrible terrible news from J&K. An army colonel, a major and a J&K Police DySP gave the ultimate sacrifice in an encounter in Kokernag area of south Kashmir. DySP Humayan Bhat, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and Colonel Manpreet Singh laid down their lives in an encounter with terrorists. May their souls rest in peace and may their loved ones find strength at this difficult time,” Omar wrote on X on Wednesday evening.

Peoples Democratic Party leader and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed condolences to the families of the officers. “There is no place for such abominable acts of violence,” she said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajjad Lone termed it a sad day. “My heart goes out for the families of the three valiant officers who were martyred today. A very sad day. May they rest in peace,” he said in a statement.

BJP state spokesman Altaf Thakur said: “I pay glorious tributes to bravehearts Col Manpreet Singh, Major Ashish Dhonchak, and DySP Humayun Muzamil Bhat for laying down their lives for the country. Our security forces are committed to root out terror from J&K soil and those behind the killing of heroes won’t be spared.”

