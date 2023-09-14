News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Mohali’s Col Manpreet was 2nd generation army officer

Mohali’s Col Manpreet was 2nd generation army officer

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 14, 2023 12:51 AM IST

Colonel Manpreet was recently honoured with a gallantry award by the Army. He was about to complete his tenure with Rashtriya Rifles in four months.

Colonel Manpreet Singh, who led the 19 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) Battalion during a counter-insurgency operation in Anantnag on Wednesday, was the second-generation army officer of his family and had completed around 17 years of service.

Colonel Manpreet hailed from the Bharaunjian village, near Mullanpur in the Mohali district. His family resides in DLF, New Chandigarh. His wife, Jagmeet Grewal, works as a lecturer in the Haryana Education Department. Colonel Singh leaves behind his wife, a six-year-old son, a two-year-old daughter, and his mother.

He was recently honoured with a gallantry award by the Army. He was about to complete his tenure with Rashtriya Rifles in four months. On Thursday morning, the family will travel to Jammu and Kashmir to bring the mortal remains. The cremation is expected to take place on Friday.

Thursday, September 14, 2023
