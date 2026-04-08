Kashmir erupts in celebration as US-Iran ceasefire halts hostilities

Celebrations broke out across the Kashmir Valley on Wednesday following the announcement of a two-week ceasefire between the US and Iran. People carrying out a march and raising slogans as they gathered in response to the ceasefire agreement between Iran, the US and Israel, in Pulwama on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Hundreds of residents, particularly in Shia-dominated pockets of Srinagar, Budgam, Baramulla, and Pulwama, took to the streets waving Iranian flags and bursting firecrackers to mark what they described as a historic victory for the Islamic Republic.

In areas like Zadibal and Saidakadal, locals distributed traditional Kashmiri kehwa, characterising the truce as a moment where global powers were forced to negotiate. The jubilant atmosphere reflects the deep-rooted cultural and religious ties of the region, often referred to as “Iran-e-Sagheer (Little Iran)”, which recently saw large-scale fundraisers and donations in solidarity with the Iranian people.

The diplomatic breakthrough came after US President Donald Trump announced a suspension of the “bombing and attack” campaign, accepting a 10-point proposal from Tehran. Writing on Truth Social, Trump hailed the development as a “big day for world peace,” stating that the US would assist with traffic congestion in the Strait of Hormuz to facilitate reconstruction and trade. In exchange for the halt in strikes, Iran has agreed to a two-week pause in military operations and guaranteed safe passage through the vital maritime corridor.

However, the sentiment on the ground in Kashmir remained sharply critical of Washington’s motives. Chief minister Omar Abdullah questioned the outcome of the recent US-Iran ceasefire, asking what the United States achieved after nearly 40 days of conflict. Reacting to media reports of the reopening of the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz as part of the truce, Abdullah remarked that the passage was already “open and freely available” before the war began. “So the ceasefire allows a strait to reopen, a strait that was open and freely available to everyone to use before the war started. What exactly did this 39-day war achieve for the US?” the CM said in a post on X with the hashtag “UnjustWar”.

This sentiment was echoed by Aga Syed Mujtaba Abbas of the J&K Anjuman Sharie Shian, who argued the US was “defeated” and only negotiated to salvage global trade routes.