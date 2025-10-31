Kashmir marathon’s second edition on Sunday

Kashmir will be holding one of the biggest marathons on Sunday in which hundreds of athletes and local runners are expected to participate making it one of the biggest events in the Valley after the Pahalgam attack in April. Last year more than 2,000 runners participated in the event. (HT File)

Named as Kashmir Marathon, the athletes from across the country and abroad could be seen running alongside local athletes. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah said that in coming years this could emerge as a premier sporting event.

This is going to be the second edition of this marathon. Last year J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah also participated in the marathon.

The aim of this event is to showcase the improving situation in the valley and promote Kashmir as a prime destination for international events.

Officials said that the marathon will be attended by top long-distance runners from India and foreign athletes.

The second edition of the marathon comprises two race categories: a 42-kilometer full marathon and a 21-kilometer half-marathon.

Chief Minister also unveiled Kashmir Marathon–2025 merchandise at Royal Springs Golf Course. The merchandise includes a cap, medal and racing kit. On the occasion the Chief Minister invited all fitness enthusiasts to test their endurance and join the 2nd edition of Kashmir Marathon.

Speaking after the launch, the CM said that an encouraging number of registrations have already been received for the event, including a significant increase in foreign athlete participation, particularly for the full marathon category.

Highlighting Kashmir’s unique appeal for hosting such sporting events, the chief minister said, “Kashmir is the only place in the country that offers such scenic beauty and ideal weather conditions for a marathon.” He said that runners will traverse some of the most iconic landmarks of Srinagar, including Jhelum riverfront, Lal Chowk, Dalgate, and the scenic Dal Lake shore in the half marathon category, while full marathon participants will run further towards Hazratbal and Kashmir University. “The Kashmir Marathon is fast evolving into a premier sporting event and will soon stand alongside renowned marathons like the Delhi Marathon, which has been held for over two decades,” he said.

