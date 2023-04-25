MeT predicts rain in plains, snowfall on Kashmir hills from tomorrow

In mid-spring, Kashmir plains are expected to get intermittent rains while the weather department has predicted light snowfall over mountains from Wednesday.

Children play on a trampoline in Srinagar on Monday. (AFP)

The J&K meteorological department has issued a forecast of a wet weather or western disturbance (WB), moisture-laden winds from the Mediterranean, approaching the region from Wednesday.

“From April 26 to 28, the weather will be generally cloudy with a possibility of intermittent light rain, thunder and lightning, and light snowfall over higher reaches of central and north, northwestern parts of Kashmir with peak intensity on April 27,” the weather update said.

It said there will be moderate intensity rainfall at few places in plains during the period.

Meteorologist Mohammad Hussain Mir said the weather will be ‘below average intensity’ meaning the precipitation will be light in nature. “The period will experience cloudy weather with intermittent rain in plains. The upper reaches will experience light snowfall,” he said.

Srinagar meteorologists said the precipitation may start from Wednesday afternoon and will peak on Thursday which will continue till Friday afternoon.

The MeT update said the period will witness strong gusty winds towards late afternoon and evenings with a possibility of hailstorm. “Farmers are advised to spray or use fertilizers during the next 48 hours,” it said on Monday morning.

The period will experience a fall in day temperature by 4 to 6 degree Celsius at most places of Kashmir division and 2 to 4 degree Celsius in many places of Jammu division particularly on April 27.

Meteorologist Mir said the night temperature, which has been running below normal for the past two days due to clear weather, will improve from Wednesday by 3 to 4 degrees. “The day temperature will decrease and will hover around 20 to 22 degree Celsius,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MeT update said the summer capital Srinagar recorded night temperature of 5.1 degree Celsius on Sunday night, some 3.8 degree Celsius below normal.

The southern resort of Pahalgam in Anantnag recorded a low of 0.5 degree Celsius, some 3.5 degree Celsius below normal, while ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir experienced minimum of 3.2 degree Celsius, which was 0.1 degree Celsius below normal.

In Jammu division, the city saw minimum temperature of 17.6 degree Celsius, which was 3.4 degree Celsius below normal.

Last week, widespread rain lashed plains and snowfall was observed in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir intermittently.

The MeT said March witnessed a large deficit of rainfall in many districts of Kashmir division (average deficit was 69%) and also in many districts of Jammu division, where average departure below normal was 44%.

