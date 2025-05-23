Kashmir school timings changed as mercury rises

Owing to an early heatwave in Kashmir, the education authorities on Thursday announced a change in the school timings across the Himalayan valley, to be implemented from Monday. The schools falling under Srinagar municipal limits will function from 8:30 am to 2:30 pm instead of 9 am. The other schools across Kashmir will function from 9 am to 3 pm instead of 9:30 am. Kashmir has been experiencing heatwave since Sunday as the temperature in Srinagar has reached 32 degrees Celsius, some 7 degrees above normal.

The announcement came after education minister Sakina Itoo urged the school education authorities to change the timings and avoid morning assemblies under direct sunlight.

“I have received calls from parents that kids feel dizzy during morning assemblies. We need to take care of children’s health,” she told the media.

Kashmir has been experiencing heatwave since Sunday as the temperature in Srinagar has reached 32° Celsius, some 7° above normal. On Wednesday, the day temperatures were recorded 6-8° above normal with the gateway into south Kashmir at Qazigund witnessing the highest of 33.2° Celsius, some 8.6° above normal.

On Thursday, the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) issued an order for new timings for schools across Kashmir. The school timings in Kashmir usually change from June.