Kashmir traders stare at big losses

Kashmir’s apple industry is staring at loses as the closure of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Qazigund has stranded truckloads of produce and delayed shipments outside the Valley. Rotten apples are seen discarded alongside the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as trucks carrying apples are stranded in Qazigund, south of Srinagar,on 10 September 2025.(Photo By Waseem Andrabi /Hindustan Times)-- (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Though highway was opened partially on Wednesday but hundreds of vehicles, including 1,500 apple laden trucks, right from Anantnag outskirts upto Qazigund tunnel are lined up waiting for a green signal. However, the road conditions at Udhampur are still not feasible for smooth travel on the NH. From last over a month, the highway remained mostly blocked after heavy rainfall triggered landslides at various places from Banihal to Udhampur.

Growers claim that they have already suffered losses worth ₹500 to 700 crore as their produce is rotting in these trucks.

September is the peak season for apple as harvesting is at going across Kashmir. Usually in September and October month around 2,000 to 2,500 apple trucks are dispatched across country. With the grim condition of NH, the growers have also delayed the harvesting. The NH condition has forced closure of mandis in Kashmir.

Asia’s second largest fruit mandi in Sopore is also closed from the past two days. “I have been waiting from the past 10 days. Nothing has happened. The growers are very much disturbed as the due to heat the produce has stated rotting inside the vehicle,” said Ajaz Ahmad, who had loaded the apple trailer from Sopore mandi with a hope road will be opened in a day or two. “Many drivers have unloaded the rotten apples on the highway itself. Its very frustrating to see how our hardworking is getting spoiled,” said

Another driver Mushtaq Ahmad, who loaded apple for Kolkata from Sopore said that he has been waiting on the highway from past 12 days. “The delay is not only exhausting but also damaging as with every passing day there are chances the fruit will get damaged. Since my trawler can’t ply through Mughal road, I have no option but to wait for complete opening of the NH.”

Sopore Fruit mandi president Fayaz Ahmad Malik said that 1,500 trucks loaded with apples are stranded on the highway. “Some trucks are there from past 15 days. The fruit has started to rot in these vehicles. As per our initial estimates our losses are ranging from ₹500 to ₹700 crores. We have knocked every door to get this issue sorted out. Unfortunately nobody cares.”

Malik said that fruit laden trucks should be allowed to move on priority as this is our main source of employment. “I am hopeful with opening of national highway today, the stranded apple trucks would be cleared.”

He said that though Mughal road is open but only small trucks are allowed to ply on that road. “The freight per box which was only ₹70 has gone upto 160 and there is also shortage of trucks.”

On Tuesday, J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had assured a delegation of fruit dealers that the introduction of Railway Cargo Service for fruit produce of Kashmir has already been raised with the Union Ministry of Railways. Jammu and Kashmir Fruits & Vegetable Processing & Integrated Cold Chain Association (JKPICCA) delegation had met chief minister and sought his intervention.

“The NH gets frequently blocked, so government should get fruit lifted via railway. If cement came come to Kashmir via rail why can’t our fruit reach Delhi and other places through railway. Now we have full connectivity,” said Nisar Ahmad a fruit dealers from north Kashmir.

Kashmir is India’s largest apple-producing region, fetching revenue of over ₹8,000 to ₹10,000 crore to the Union territory, and contributing around 8-10% of its gross domestic product. The UT produces around 20 lakh metric tonnes of apples per year. Around seven lakh farming families (approximately 35 lakh people) are directly or indirectly associated with the horticulture sector.