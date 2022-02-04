Kashmiri leaders demand Waheed Para’s release

The clamour for the release of Waheed-ur-Rehman Para, president of the Peoples Democratic Party’s youth wing, has grown louder since he fell unconscious in Srinagar’s central jail, with mainstream leaders across the political spectrum demanding that he be provided with “proper” medical treatment.

Initially, he was shifted to the Police Hospital, where doctors advised that he be treated at the Super Specialty Hospital in Srinagar. Para is being detained under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

CPI(M) general secretary and PAGD spokesperson Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said, “The administration must release Waheed Para, whose health is deteriorating, so that he may get access to medical care. The charges against him have not been proved by investigative agencies in the court of law.”

Former MP and Congress Working Committee member Tariq Hameed Karra went so far as to question the judiciary. “Is Para Waheed a convict or an under trial? Both have Constitutional provisions, CrPC rules & many Supreme Court rulings favouring their rights. It’s time when the Country’s own judicial system needs to be ‘under trial,” (sic) tweeted Karra.

PDD president Mehbooba Mufti has sought intervention of home minister Amit Shah in the case. “Waheed Para (is) jailed since November 2020 on baseless charges, is in need of urgent medical care & assistance. Request & urge @HMOIndia to facilitate this at the earliest,” she had tweeted.

Peoples Conference chairperson Sajjad Lone hoped that there was nothing seriously wrong with the youth leader, and hoped for his quick release. “Wahid and I were jail mates for six months. He is an amazing person and I hope that he becomes a free man soon,” Lone said.

The NIA had arrested the PDP youth leader for his alleged links with militants. The PDP had termed all charges against him baseless. Though he was granted bail by the NIA court in January this year, he was again arrested by the CID wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. Parra is now the only PDP leader who is in detention. Parra, who had contested the district development council elections while in jail, was not even allowed to take oath.