Kashmiri MBBS student dies in Bangladesh

Srinagar: A young Kashmir woman pursuing MBBS in a college in Bangladesh reportedly died after falling from her hostel building on Wednesday,

Khusboo Manzur, a resident of Anantnag in south Kashmir, was studying at Khwaja Yunus Ali Medical College in Bangladesh. Manzur reportedly fell from her hostel building, suffering severe injuries on Tuesday. She died on Wednesday.

Former chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah on Wednesday urged the external affairs ministry to help the deceased family with the repatriation of the body.

“We don’t know exactly what happened, but as per reports, it has come to fore that the girl died in an accident in Bangladesh,” said Gulzar Ahmad, additional deputy commissioner, Anantnag.

“Government is aware of the issue. We are taking the necessary steps to bring the body back,” he said.

Khusboo Manzur was a 3rd-year MBBS student, and all the major political parties urged the MEA to help in the repatriation of the body.

Taking to Twitter, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said, “Khusbhoo Manzur studying MBBS at Khwaja Younis Ali medical college in Bangladesh passed away in an accident. Request MEA to help repatriate her body to India as soon as possible. @DrSJaishankar@ihcdhaka.”

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah also tweeted and said: “Requesting @MEAIndia & @ihcdhaka for any possible help. The family is desperate to repatriate the mortal remains of Khusboo so she can be buried by the family & loved ones at home rather than far away surrounded by strangers. Please help”.

People’s Conference president, Sajad Lone also offered his condolences to the family. “Tragic. Request @ihcdhaka @DrSJaishankar @manojsinha_ to please intervene and facilitate the family. May Allah grant her Jannat. My condolences to the family on this unspeakably tragic loss,” he said.