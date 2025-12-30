Kashmiri vendor heckled in Kaithal: Police lodge suo motu FIR for ‘hate speech’

Days after a video went viral on social media, where a man shooting the video was heard heckling a Kashmiri vendor, the Kaithal police have taken suo motu action and registered an FIR. Kumar said that the identity of the accused and the time of the incident are yet to be established. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The incident, police said, happened in Batta village of Kalayat sub-division.

DSP Lalit Kumar said that based on the message on social media, it appeared to be “hate speech”, on which a suo motu cognizance was taken by the police.

Kumar said that the identity of the accused and the time of the incident are yet to be established.

SP Upasna said the case was registered under Sections 196 (1), 299 and 353 (1) of the BNS at Kalayat police station against unidentified persons and the case is under investigation.

The video of the incident was also shared by the daughter of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, Iltija Mufti on X.

In the post, Mufti also tagged Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini and DGP OP Singh seeking action and wrote, “A Kashmiri shawl vendor is yet again harassed, abused & heckled in Haryana. You abuse & misbehave with Kashmiris & then conveniently dub them as ‘anti nationals’ all in the same breath. Are we sub human?”

In the video, the person filming the video, referred to violence against Hindus in Bangladesh and threatened the vendor, asking the vendor to chant “Vande Mataram”, leave his village or face consequences.

On the other hand, the vendor, who was taking a breather on a cemented bench, cited his Muslim faith and Islamic principles as reasons for declining to follow suit.

The man goes to the extent of threatening the vendor with being burnt alive if he did not leave immediately.

“Tell all your fellows that Muslims should not come into this village ever again. Or else, I will set some of them on fire,” the man told the vendor.

The video also showed the vendor trying to explain to the man that Bangladesh is a separate country while Kashmir is part of India.

However, the person forced the vendor to pack up and leave the village.

HT, however, could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Similarly, the Jammu & Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) also condemned the act.

National convenor of the association, Nasir Khuehami said that he spoke to Rajeev Jaitly, media advisor to the chief minister of Haryana, and requested his immediate intervention in the matter.

“He (Jaitly) has assured that strict action will be taken in connection with the incident that occurred and such acts will not be tolerated at any cost. He conveyed that the Haryana Chief Minister is committed to ensuring the safety and dignity of all citizens, including traders and workers from Kashmir Valley,” Khuehami wrote on X.

He further said, “Kashmiri traders are hardworking citizens earning an honest livelihood. Targeting and branding them is an affront to our Constitution. Their safety and dignity must be protected. Rule of law must prevail.”

This comes in the backdrop of similar incidents being reported in Fatehabad district of Haryana as well as in Dehra of Himachal Pradesh.