Kashmir’s land being auctioned to outsiders by NC govt: Iltija

People’s Democratic Party leader Iltija Mufti on Thursday alleged that Kashmir’s land and prime estate was being auctioned to outsiders by the Jammu & Kashmir government.

“Kashmir’s land & its prime estate is being auctioned off by the NC government to outsiders. People were promised that their land, jobs & identity would be secured. Instead it’s being parcelled off at the speed of light,” Mufti said on X. (PTI)

Mufti made these remarks after reports emerged that the 45 kanals of land of Sangermal shopping complex, at a prime location in the city centre, was leased out by the government for ₹421.75 crore.

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“Kashmir’s land & its prime estate is being auctioned off by the NC government to outsiders. People were promised that their land, jobs & identity would be secured. Instead it’s being parcelled off at the speed of light,” Mufti said on X.

Mufti said Sangermal City Centre spread over 45 kanals in the heart of Srinagar has been handed over to Parmesh Construction - a non-local firm.

“Don’t be fooled by the partnership facade of a small unlisted local company sharing this tender. It’s just a front to cover up the real deal,” she said.

She alleged that the Bhutani group, of which Parmesh Construction is an entity, awarded the Sangermal contract for ₹420 crore, was allegedly raided by the ED in March 2025 for siphoning off ₹3,500 crore collected from investors to purchase personal assets apart from indulging in ponzi schemes and draft.

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{{^usCountry}} “Knowing there already are massive corruption charges against NC, what compulsion did the government have to hand over Srinagar’s prime asset to this sketchy company? Why were they preferred over local Kashmiri builders? Quid pro quo?” Mufti alleged. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Knowing there already are massive corruption charges against NC, what compulsion did the government have to hand over Srinagar’s prime asset to this sketchy company? Why were they preferred over local Kashmiri builders? Quid pro quo?” Mufti alleged. {{/usCountry}}

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