Ground collision scare: IndiGo aircraft hits pole during parking at Srinagar airport

Srinagar: Passengers on board an IndiGo flight from Navi Mumbai to Srinagar experienced a narrow escape on Friday morning after the aircraft hit a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole while being manoeuvered into its parking spot at Srinagar International Airport. The IndiGo Airbus aircraft at Srinagar International Airport’s Bay 06 after hitting a Visual Docking Guidance System (VDGS) pole during parking on Friday morning. All passengers and crew deboarded safely.

Airport authorities confirmed that all passengers and crew members on board IndiGo flight 6E 225 escaped without any injuries. The incident occurred at 9.02am as the Airbus aircraft was being positioned at Bay No. 6.

“The aircraft came into contact with the VDGS pole during the parking process. All passengers and crew members are safe, and no injuries have been reported. Passengers and crew were safely deboarded using manual aircraft stairs,” the Srinagar International Airport Authority said in an official statement.

The authorities said that operations at the airport remained unaffected, with flight arrivals and departures continuing according to schedule. “The details and circumstances leading to the incident will be examined by the appropriate authorities as per the prescribed procedures. The exact cause will be ascertained following the completion of the inquiry, and no conclusion regarding the cause is being drawn at this stage,” the airport authority added.

Why VDGS collision happens

A VDGS is an electronic apron stand system that uses lasers, sensors, or cameras to guide pilots during the final docking phase without needing manual ground marshals.

Mounted directly on terminal walls or dedicated poles near aerobridges, the system calculates a plane’s center-line position, speed, and distance to the stopping point, displaying real-time visual alignment cues on an LED screen to the cockpit.

Failure or misalignment usually stems from calibration glitches, sensor blind spots during poor visibility, software freezes, or pilot errors when maneuvering tight apron turning radii.

Rising concerns

While high-altitude turbulence and weather-related disruptions dominate aviation headlines, ground-handling mishaps have drawn increasing scrutiny from safety watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The Srinagar incident comes days after another operational emergency involving an IndiGo flight. On September 1, 2026, an IndiGo flight (6E 2102) bound for Delhi from North Goa’s Manohar International Airport (Mopa) was forced to execute an emergency return shortly after takeoff. A mid-air engine failure triggered a full emergency response at the airport before the plane landed safely with 229 passengers aboard.

On August 19, during a go-around manoeuvre at Gorakhpur airport, an Airbus A321 suffered a tail scrape during landing. Maintenance crews discovered structural scratches near the tail section during post-flight inspections, prompting safety bodies to re-emphasise tailstrike prevention protocols.