Srinagar MP’s FB page blocked on law enforcement notice: Meta tells Delhi HC

Meta Platform on Tuesday told the Delhi high court that Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi Facebook page was blocked following a notice from law enforcement agencies. Taking note of the submissions, the court also issued notice in the petition and fixed September 20 as the next date of hearing. (HT Photo for representation)

The submission was made by Meta’s lawyer before a bench of justice Swarana Kanta Sharma in his petition challenging the blocking. The counsel sought time to place the copy of the order before the court.

Taking note of the submissions, the court also issued notice in the petition and fixed September 20 as the next date of hearing. It asked Centre and Meta to file its response.

In his petition, the MP from Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency asserted that access to his Facebook page has been restricted in India since March 3, 2026, pursuant to a notice issued under Section 79(3) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.

The petition filed through advocate Tamanna Pankaj stated that neither was a copy of the notice served on him nor were any detailed reasons provided before the restriction was imposed. He submitted that he came to know of the Centre’s action only when he attempted to access his Facebook page and found that it had been restricted.

“Thus, the said action vide impugned notice by respondent no.3 was taken without providing any opportunity of hearing to the petitioner, nor any detailed reasons were disclosed to the petitioner regarding the said action,” the petition stated.

It added that his FB page constitutes not only an exercise of his right to freedom of speech and expression but also a crucial medium of professional engagement and public outreach and the continued restriction has severely impaired his ability to discharge his public duties, engage with constituents, and participate in democratic processes.

“Despite the grave consequences of the impugned notice, no reasoned order or communication has been furnished to the petitioner to date. The petitioner is suffering continuing prejudice in the form of loss of online reach, impairment of professional functions, and violation of fundamental rights...,” the petition stated.

The law maker’s petition further added that Meta acted in excess of jurisdiction by imposing a blanket restriction on his FB page without compliance with these mandatory requirements, rendering the action arbitrary and illegal.