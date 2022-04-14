Kejri’s meet with Punjab officials: Oppn rattled by people-friendly decisions of AAP govt, says Cheema

Chandigarh : A day after their onslaught over Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal’s meeting with Punjab officials in the absence of chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema hit back at the opposition parties, stating that they were rattled by the people-friendly decisions of the new government in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Cheema said their statements show their frustration. “The good governance model of the Delhi government led by Arvind Kejriwal Ji in health, education and other sectors has been widely acknowledged. We will keep taking their suggestions from time to time. If we have to go to some other state also, we will. We have to take Punjab forward,” he said, responding to the remote-controlled government charge.

Cheema, who was the leader of opposition in the previous assembly, said the Congress and other parties should respect the mandate of the people of Punjab. “The Congress and SAD said they will play the role of constructive opposition, but they did not welcome the decisions we took on pension to MLAs for only one term and use of rural development fund (RDF). They should have welcomed the steps taken to end corruption which was prevalent during their previous regimes,” he said without mincing words.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The controversy was kicked up by Kejriwal’s meeting with senior Punjab officials on Monday to discuss poll promises, including 300 units of free electricity, in Mann’s absence.

Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira questioned the “summoning” of state officials and Mann to Delhi by Kejriwal, calling the meetings an abject surrender. “First @ArvindKejriwal summoned PB officials to Delhi without @BhagwantMann and yesterday he summoned CM PB again, this abject surrender confirms PB will be run from Delhi! Can’t @BhagwantMann decide & announce 300 units promise on his own? Is there any rocket science involved?” he posted on Twitter on Wednesday.

Pritpal Singh Baliawal, chief spokesperson of Capt Amarinder Singh-led Punjab Lok Congress, also tweeted: “Jalwa-e-Darbar-e-Delhi. CM Punjab reporting (to) Delhi CM, Cabinet Ministers Punjab reporting (to) Delhi CM, Officers reporting (to) Delhi CM, Punjab Police protecting Delhi CM Then, Why are you Delhi CM @ArvindKejriwal (sic)”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}