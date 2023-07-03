BJP, Congress looted Chhattisgarh: Kejriwal

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress of looting Chhattisgarh, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that people are disgruntled with the two parties. Flanked by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, he sounded the poll bugle in Chhattisgarh with a rally in Bilaspur.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann during a rally in Bilaspur on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing the gathering, Kejriwal said people are fed up of BJP and Congress. “They both have looted Chhattisgarh. That is why a large crowd has gathered for the AAP rally today. If the BJP and Congress had worked honestly here, then so many people would not have come to our rally. People are unhappy with the two parties. On the other hand, people are very happy with our governments in Delhi and Punjab.”

He said that Chhattisgarh is known for corruption today. “Earlier Delhi was also known for corruption but after our party came into power, it has come to be known for good government schools and mohalla clinics,” said the AAP convenor.

Meanwhile, Mann also heaped praises on the AAP government in Delhi, stating, “Kejriwal has turned Delhi’s government schools into world-class schools. Now, parents of Delhi are sending their children to government schools. The governments of BJP and Congress, on the other hand, try to disrupt education with their corrupt practices.”

Mann further said, “Prime Minister Modi accuses Kejriwal of distributing free rewari. In reality, we are giving back the tax collected from the public in the form of free electricity, water and free treatment. Prime Minister Modi can’t tolerate the free facilities given by the AAP government to the poor.”