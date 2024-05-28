 Kejriwal & Co befooling people of Punjab: Nirmala - Hindustan Times
Kejriwal & Co befooling people of Punjab: Nirmala

ByTarsem Singh Deogan, Ludhiana
May 29, 2024 05:34 AM IST

According to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, a study conducted by the MSME Promotion Council in January mentions that Punjab witnessed 85% decline in investments.

Accusing Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal of befooling people, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said the AAP convener was claiming that the central government had not been releasing funds whereas “it was the Punjab government that had not been utilising the funds” properly.

Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman with Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (PTI)
During an interaction with MSME and industry representatives in Ludhiana, she said, “The study conducted by the MSME Promotion Council in January mentioned that Punjab witnessed 85% decline in investments. We cannot afford it. Power shortage, unscheduled power cuts, drugs and law and order are some of the major factors concerning investors.”

The Union minister further said, “In 2018-19, Punjab received an investment of 43,323 crores. It was 12,267 crores in 2019-20 that again rose in 2020-21. Even during lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, the state received an investment of 15,761 crores,” she said.

According to her, the figures went up in 2021-2022, reaching 23,665 crores but when the AAP formed its government in Punjab, the state received only 3,000 crores.

She said the NDA, after forming its government on June 4, would invite various sectors of the industry to Delhi for a discussion to form a new policy. Changes in income tax would be incorporated, she assured.

She said industrialists had raised the issue of implementation of Section 43-B of the Income Tax Act, adding that the government was revising it and a decision would be taken in favour of the industry.

“The country will be fully developed before 2047. The Centre is taking decisions for the growth of industry. Today, semiconductors are manufactured in India. Twelve countries have shown interest in investment in three units producing semiconductors,” she said.

She also praised former cabinet minister Manpreet Badal, stating that he was concerned about Punjab. Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar and party’s national secretary Tarun Chugh were also present.

    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

