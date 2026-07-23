Kejriwal congratulates 881 Punjab students for qualifying NEET

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday congratulated 881 students from Punjab who qualified the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), crediting the achievement to the major overhaul in the state’s government school education system under the AAP government.

Before AAP government came to power in 2022, fewer than 100 students qualified NEET in Punjab. This time, 881 students have achieved success, said Kejriwal in a video message on X. (PTI)

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In a video message on social media, the AAP chief asserted that providing quality education to every child was essential if India were to become a developed and prosperous nation.

He said after transforming government education in Delhi, the AAP government was now delivering the same quality education to children from economically weaker families in Punjab, claiming that no political party or government in the last 75 years had given as much importance to education as AAP.

“A total of 881 students from Punjab government schools have qualified NEET. It is an extremely difficult exam, and government schools are attended primarily by children from economically weaker families. Before our government came to power in 2022, fewer than 100 students qualified NEET. This time, 881 students have achieved success,” Kejriwal said.

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{{^usCountry}} He emphasised, “Now the children of rickshaw-pullers and labourers will become doctors, giving them a brighter future. When the child of a rickshaw-puller becomes a doctor, it lifts the entire family out of poverty. I wholeheartedly congratulate all successful students and their parents.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He emphasised, “Now the children of rickshaw-pullers and labourers will become doctors, giving them a brighter future. When the child of a rickshaw-puller becomes a doctor, it lifts the entire family out of poverty. I wholeheartedly congratulate all successful students and their parents.” {{/usCountry}}

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Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in the same video message, added, “Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had said education is like the milk of a lioness. Whoever drinks it will roar. We are fulfilling Babasaheb Ambedkar’s dream. I want to congratulate all those students and their parents who set alarms for 3 or 4 in the morning to wake up their children to study and encouraged them throughout their journey.”

He highlighted, “Punjab is now emerging as the number one state in education. Arvind Kejriwal’s dream has always been to educate the entire country because education is the greatest force for change. Punjab’s results in education have been remarkable. We want not only the children of Punjab, but children across the country to study, learn and ensure that even the poorest child reaches the highest positions.”

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Mann added, “Red, yellow or green ration cards cannot eliminate poverty. They can only provide two meals a day. Poverty will end only when our children are educated. When your children become doctors, secure admission to the IITs, and are hired by leading companies on salary packages of ₹50 lakh or ₹1 crore, only then will this country truly become a Vishwaguru.”