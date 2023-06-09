Kejriwal says give ‘one chance’ to AAP, promises better education and health facilities in Haryana

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday sounded the poll bugle in Haryana by holding a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in the heart of Jind city and sought one chance from Haryana voters.

AAP national convenor and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann waves to supporters during a Tiranga Yatra in Jind on Thursday. (ANI)

Addressing a huge gathering from the top of a ‘decorated truck’, the Delhi chief minister said Haryana is his birthplace and Delhi is his working place.

“The government schools are in bad shape in Haryana and private schools have been looting people. I know how to change the condition of government schools and treat private school owners, who have been fleecing people. The Congress and BJP have been looting the state for the past 25 years and none of their leaders will talk about changing the condition of schools, hospitals and providing 24-hour electricity. If you give us a chance, I promise you that I will change the conditions of schools and hospitals in Haryana. The children of poor people are going to government schools and I want to provide top-class education to their children. The BJP and Congress failed to build even a single good school and hospital in the state. In Delhi, people are getting free-of-charge medical treatment and Bhagwant Mann is implementing the same in Punjab,” he said.

The Delhi chief minister said he had provided employment to 12 lakh youths in Delhi and the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government in Punjab has given government jobs to 30,000 youths and they are making arrangements to provide three lakh jobs to Punjab youths in the private sector.

“Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has failed to provide jobs to youths and unemployment has been rising in the state. The BJP and Congress leaders will not talk about providing jobs to your children. People are getting 24-hour electricity in Delhi and Punjab and I assure you that we will provide you round-the-clock electricity if voted to power in the next year’s assembly polls. I saw a video in which a farmer had asked Haryana chief minister Khattar to increase tubewell electricity from eight hours to 12 and the chief minister told him that they will provide only eight hour power,” the AAP national convener added.

Kejriwal said people of Haryana are his relatives, as he hails from the state and sought one chance to change the future of children. “I ask my uncles, cousins, sisters and elders to start working for the party and we will bring a revolution in Haryana,” Kejriwal added.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, in his address, said corrupt people start trembling after hearing Kejriwal’s name. “The son of Haryana’s soil, Kejriwal is changing the politics of the entire country. Jind is not a new place for me, it takes one hour to reach Sangrur and I am feeling a homelike atmosphere after seeing the large crowd. Tiranga Yatra is very important to bring a change in Haryana and to eliminate corruption,” he added.

The Punjab chief minister said nearly 88% households in Punjab receive zero electricity bills. “In the upcoming elections, we wish the broom will wash out all opponents,” the Punjab CM added.