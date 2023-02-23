Kerala firm booked for duping Vivek High School mgmt of 78 lakh

The managing directors of a Kerala-based firm have been booked for duping the management of Vivek High School, Sector 38, of ₹78 lakh in 2018.

The case against the Kerala-based firm was booked after Vivek High School chairman HS Mamik moved court in the wake of police not lodging an FIR, terming it a civil dispute. (HT File Photo)

The case was registered after school chairman HS Mamik moved court in the wake of police not lodging an FIR, terming it a civil dispute.

In his complaint, Mamik said the school was being run by the Bhagwant Singh Charitable Trust of which he was a managing trustee.

In 2014, they approached Kerala-based Blue Bell Education Service Private Limited to provide study material for pre-primary classes at the school. Various orders were placed till 2018 and payments were made to the firm’s bank accounts

In 2018-2019, the school placed a bulk order by paying ₹78,32,357, but did not receive the study material. When the issue was raised with the firm, they offered to refund the money and issued cheques, but these were dishonoured on March 20, 2020.

Subsequently, a police complaint was lodged in December 2020, but police termed it a civil dispute and did not lodge an FIR.

Now, in compliance with the court order, police have registered a case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector 39 police station.