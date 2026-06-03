Kewal Singh Dhillon takes charge as Punjab BJP chief

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday installed Kewal Singh Dhillon as its first-ever Jat Sikh state president.

Newly appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon formally assumed charge at the party’s state headquarters in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The ceremony was attended by Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini along with senior leaders. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The 76-year-old industrialist-turned-politician formally took charge in Chandigarh amid a symbolic blend of traditional Sikh ‘ardaas’ and Sanatan Dharma ‘puja’ rituals, underscored by the historic installation of a portrait of the 19th-century Sikh ruler Maharaja Ranjit Singh inside the state chief’s office.

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“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter for Punjab,” Dhillon said shortly after taking charge. “We are drawing inspiration from the golden, inclusive governance of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, where every community thrived equally. The BJP is no longer a marginal player or confined to specific pockets in Punjab. We are heading straight into the villages, to the farmers, and to the grassroots to restore the state’s lost glory and bring back prosperity.”

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, who represented the central leadership, termed Dhillon’s installation as state unit chief “a historic milestone for the party in Punjab. By choosing a grassroots son of the soil who understands rural realities, the BJP has shattered the narrative spun by our opponents. This leadership transition reflects our unwavering commitment to every section of Punjab’s society as we prepare to form the government independently in 2027.”

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{{^usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, outgoing Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said: “Organisational transitions are a sign of a healthy, evolving party. I welcome Kewal Singh Dhillon ji to this responsibility. The foundation we have built over the last three years to make the BJP an independent force in Punjab will now be carried forward with renewed vigour. My support remains fully with the leadership to ensure the party’s victory.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Speaking on the occasion, outgoing Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said: “Organisational transitions are a sign of a healthy, evolving party. I welcome Kewal Singh Dhillon ji to this responsibility. The foundation we have built over the last three years to make the BJP an independent force in Punjab will now be carried forward with renewed vigour. My support remains fully with the leadership to ensure the party’s victory.” {{/usCountry}}

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Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini joined the preliminary religious rituals but chose not to share the political stage during the main leadership addresses.

Newly appointed Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon holding a sword as senior party leaders Manoranjan Kalia and Som Prakash look on in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Leaders put up united show

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The Punjab BJP headquarters was packed with rural and urban party workers and resembled a campaign launch as the state BJP leadership, most of them former Congress leaders, took centre stage to put up a show of unity.

Traditional Sanatan chants and Sikh greetings (Jaikaras) were raised with party workers from the Malwa belt of Punjab present in large numbers.

Former member of Parliament Preneet Kaur’s attendance was seen as a deliberate move to maintain a family presence, particularly after her husband and former chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh publicly distanced himself from the appointment by stating that Dhillon was not his confidant and questioning his recent electoral track record.

Punjab BJP leaders, including outgoing president Sunil Jakhar and working president Ashwani , along with Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and party national general secretary Tarun Chugh putting up a united show as Kewal Singh Dhillon was installed state unit head in Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu was seen warmly shaking hands and exchanging notes with outgoing state chief Sunil Jakhar, while former minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi looked on. The event also saw heavyweights like working president Ashwani Sharma and veteran leader Manoranjan Kalia. Former finance minister Manpreet Singh Badal and MP Satnam Singh Sandhu also shared the stage.

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Strategic shift to go solo

The shift in leadership comes as the BJP prepares to contest the 2027 Punjab assembly elections on its own.

Earlier, the BJP had been restricted to an urban-centric force in Punjab, largely playing non-Jat politics by consolidating urban traders, Hindus, and Dalit communities while relying heavily on its three-decade-long alliance with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to secure rural and Sikh votes. However, that alliance collapsed in September 2020 over the controversial and now-scrapped central farm laws, forcing the saffron party to recalibrate its strategy.

Dhillon, a two-time Congress MLA from Barnala (2007–2017) who defected to the BJP in June 2022 following the Aam Aadmi Party’s landslide victory, has risen through the organisational ranks from vice-president to core committee member.