Khadoor Sahib MP hints at revolt as son’s name not on Congress nominee list from Khadoor Sahib

Senior Congress leader and Khadoor Sahib MP Jasbir Singh Dimpa on Thursday hinted at raising a banner of revolt, a day after his son’s name did not figure in the second list of 23 candidates released by the party for the Punjab assembly elections.

Dimpa was apparently eyeing party ticket for his son Updesh Gill from the Khadoor Sahib assembly constituency from where the party declared two-time MLA Ramanjit Singh Sikki as its candidate.

“What should be done if your party ignores hard work, loyalty and honesty & prefers stacks (sic),” Dimpa tweeted Wednesday.

Dimpa’s tweet came after his close associate and Congress leader Satinderjit Singh Chhajalwadi joined the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in the presence of party president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Dimpa, who won the parliamentary seat by defeating SAD leader Jagir Kaur in 2019, was campaigning hard in the constituency for the last few months. The father-son duo stopped their poll-related meetings in the segment soon after the party announced Sikki as its candidate.

MP Dimpa had been supporting Chhajalwadi and wanted to secure Congress candidature for the latter from Baba Bakala, a reserve constituency, where the MP holds a considerable sway.

Chhajalwadi was announced as SAD candidate from the Jandiala constituency on Thursday.

Earlier, Dimpa and Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu had attended a rally in Baba Bakala in support of Chhajalwadi’s candidature from the segment from where the party announced incumbent MLA Santhok Singh Bhalaipur as its candidate in its first list.

Also, Dimpa’s absence during Rahul Gandhi’s visit to Amritsar on Thursday is being seen as another sign of a brewing revolt.

Dimpa was not available for comments. He, however wrote on Twitter, “I was not able to attend the Amritsar function due to personal obligation and I had already informed the party leadership about this.”

In another Tweet, he said, “Only Congress candidates from 117 assembly constituencies and not MPs were invited. So there was no boycott.”

But the Congress’ Amritsar MP Gurjit Singh Aujla was also present during Gandhi’s visit.