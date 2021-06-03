Khaira among 3 rebel AAP MLAs join Congress before Capt leaves for Delhi

In a shot in the arm for chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh just before he off for Delhi on Thursday to meet the Congress committee looking to resolve infighting in the Punjab unit, Aam Aadmi Party rebels Sukhpal Singh Khaira, Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Pirmal Singh Dhaula joined his party in Chandigarh.

Minutes before his departure from the helipad, a tweet from the Punjab Congress handle announced: “Capt Amarinder Singh before leaving for Delhi today welcomed Sukhpal Singh Khaira, MLA and former leader of Opposition, and his two AAP MLA colleagues, namely Maur MLA Jagdev Singh Kamalu and Bhadaur MLA Pirmal Singh Dhaula into the party fold.”

After quitting the AAP, Khaira, a former leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, founded the Punjab Ekta Party. He is also a former member of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee. Kamalu and Dhaula are first-time MLAs.

Have Sonia’s approval, says Capt

Capt Amarinder said that the induction of the three leaders has been approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi. “Since the All India Congress Committee (AICC) in-charge of Punjab, Harish Rawat, and state unit chief Sunil Jakhar are busy in the consultation process with the three-member committee in Delhi, their blessings will be sought in a few days,” the chief minister said.

He said the Congress stood strengthened with the joining of the three leaders.

Patiala member of Parliament and the chief minister’s wife Preneet Kaur was present during the simple joining ceremony in Chandigarh. “The MLAs who have joined recently shall be a big asset to the party,” she said.

CM staving off rebellion within party

Capt Amarinder has been staving off rebellion within his party with his detractors, including Navjot Singh Sidhu, Partap Singh Bajwa, Pargat Singh, Surjit Singh Dhiman and Shamsher Singh Dullo, raising questions over his handling of the sacrilege and police firing cases of 2015, inaccessibility, inadequate representation to Dalits and other backward classes and over-dependence on the bureaucracy.

The detractors are pushing for course correction before the state goes to the polls early next year.