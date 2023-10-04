Khaira’s arrest: Congress takes out protest march; submits memo to police officials

The Punjab Congress held a protest here on Tuesday against the arrest of Bholath MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira by the state police in connection with a 2015 drugs case.

The protest march was led by Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Partap Singh Bajwa. The party leaders and workers set out to march towards the Punjab director general of police’s office to protest “vendetta politics” of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the state but were stopped by the Chandigarh Police right outside the gates of the state Congress headquarters.

The police claimed that Section 144 had been put into effect in the city, asking the protesters to stop their protest march and hand over their memorandum to police officials, according to a party release.

Addressing the media, Warring accused the Chandigarh police of stopping them from exercising their democratic right of holding a peaceful protest under AAP government’s pressure. “What happened with Khaira is completely wrong as false allegations from eight years ago are being brought up now as part of vendetta politics of AAP. People will not tolerate such injustice,” he said.

Bajwa, while addressing a meeting, called Khaira’s arrest a “perfect example of petty vendetta politics”. Bajwa also alleged that the Punjab police Special Investigation Team (SIT) did not follow the set procedure while arresting Khaira.

