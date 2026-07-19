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Khalra’s murderers were convicted only through SAD’s efforts: Sukhbir

Claims that the sole witness’s family was also given a job by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee

Published on: Jul 19, 2026 08:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Saturday claimed that only the Parkash Singh Badal-led government facilitated the conditions that led to the conviction of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra’s murderers, while alleging that the successive Congress and AAP governments only helped free them.

Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing the media in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT)
Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal addressing the media in Chandigarh on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing a press conference here, Sukhbir Badal said a deliberate misinformation campaign had been initiated to defame the party in the case. “The sole witness, special police officer Kuldeep Singh Bachra Bachra, did not come forward to record his statement during the Congress rule due to intense pressure from both the political and police administration,” he claimed.

The turning point came in 1997 when the SAD government took over and supported him, he claimed, adding that the Shiromani Committee gave him legal and financial support, which gave him courage to record his statement in court and led to conviction of accused police officers. He further claimed that Bachra’s family was also given a job by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

 
jaswant singh khalraparkash singh badalsukhbir singh badal
Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Khalra’s murderers were convicted only through SAD’s efforts: Sukhbir
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