Khanna factory owner booked for theft of machinery worth ₹77L in Mohali
Three weeks after the owner of a Sector 82 warehouse was held hostage, police booked a Khanna resident, and 20 unknown persons, for intimidating him and stealing machinery worth ₹77 lakh on Sunday.
The accused, Balwinder Singh Sodhi who owns a machine tools-factory on Badala road, Khanna, also beat three warehouse employees before fleeing. The incident had taken place on April 18.
Investigating officer Sanjay Kumar said the victim, Mohan Inder Singh of Phase 9, had sold some machines to the accused, who was not satisfied with the quality and requested a return.
The accused visited the godown and got into an argument with the victim over the return, following which 20 unidentified persons entered the warehouse and held the owner hostage. The accused brandished a gun at the victim and threatened to kill him.
The accused then loaded machinery worth ₹77 lakh onto a truck and thrashed the godown’s employees for processing before fleeing. The injured victims were later admitted to a hospital.
Police registered a case against Balwinder Singh Sodhi, and the 20 unidentified aides, under sections 379B (theft), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting with weapons) and 149 (unlawful assembly) and the Arms Act at the Sohana police station.
The investigating officer said all the suspects are absconding, adding that police is working on arresting them as the earliest.
-
Raipur MC delegation’s two-day Chandigarh tour kicks off
A delegation of the Raipur municipal corporation, comprising mayor Aijaz Dhebar, chairperson Parmod Dubey and leader of opposition Chgan Chaube and 81 councillors and officers, Minal, on Sunday visited the city on a two-day study tour. On a tour to study solid waste management and best practices Chandigarh MC, the delegation was received by senior officers. Chandigarh mayor Sarbjit Kaur welcomed the delegation.
-
AAP’s Ambala unit protests against inflation
The district unit of the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday staged a protest at Sadar Bazar Chowk in Ambala Cantt against the rising prices of LPG cylinders and fuels in the country. Leading the protests, the party's organisation secretary Gagandeep Kapoor said the common man is facing the brunt of the ever-increasing rising prices.
-
Man, aides booked for murdering Ambala resident over enmity
Police on Sunday booked a man, and Gurdeep Singh's aides, for allegedly murdering a 25-year-old man of Yamunanagar's Kharwan village, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ahema village on Saturday night. The deceased, Gurbachan Singh's family have come forward to accused Gurdeep Singh and his aides of murdering him. In his complaint, Singh's father Surjit Singh said the accused forced the victim to consume alcohol before pushing him into the river.
-
Classes in summer a must to bridge learning deficit, says Delhi Education Dept
Government school teachers' associations in the Capital have raised concerns about the Directorate of Education's (DoE) plan to carry out teaching-learning activities for students during the summer vacation, noting severe weather conditions won't be ideal to hold classes and adding that the sessions will eat into their holiday plans, even as officials of the education department said these were necessary to bridge the wide learning gap caused by the pandemic.
-
Ludhiana: Unable to afford cremation, man dumps live-in partner’s body in Sahnewal
A man dumped the body of his live-in partner at Pawa village in Sahnewal on Saturday as he could not afford to cremate her. The deceased has been identified as Neeraj Devi, 32, of Uttar Pradesh. Her live-in partner, Rakesh Sharma told police that Devi was his distant relative and he was living with for the past five years. He added that Neerja was suffering from an illness and died on Saturday.
