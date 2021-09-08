Khanna police arrests seven for ATM fraud, card cloning

Seven people affiliated with two different gangs and involved in ATM fraud, and cloning debit and credit cards were arrested on Monday.

In the first case, the Crime Investigation Agency of the Khanna police arrested Mohammad Wazid, Abbas and Altaf of Haryana. Altaf is an electronic engineer. The accused would fraudulently withdraw money from different ATM machines in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and other states and have so far cumulatively withdrawn ₹6 crore from different banks. Eleven ATM cards of an assortment of banks and two steel hooks were recovered from them.

The accused were arrested near a checkpoint at Malerkotla Chowk. The car they were travelling in has also been seized.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the accused would insert the specially designed hooks into the money dispensing tray and cut the power supply while the money was being dispensed and take the money.

Later, the accused would register an online complaint with the bank claiming a refund saying, their money was stuck in the ATM. Their other associates belong to villages near Gangot in Haryana. The accused told police that most youngsters in Gangot village are involved in such frauds and the village was emerging as a second ‘Jamtara’ gang.

The SSP said that the property of amounting ₹3 crore had been traced and will be attached with the case.

In the second case, police arrested four people for cloning ATM cards and stealing money from account holders’ account. The police have recovered as many as 30 ATM cards and two ATM card cloning machines, also known as skimmers, from the accused.

The accused were identified as Gulshan Kumar of Chandigarh, Ranvir Singh of Mohali, Sachin of Haryana, and Har Singh of Uttarakhand.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP, Khanna) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal said the Crime Investigation Agency, Khanna, had installed a special checkpoint near Pristine Mall to nab the accused.

Police said the accused used to target elderly and illiterate people and had committed a fraud of ₹25 -30 lakh.

A case under Sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) , 471 (using as genuine a forged document) , 380 (theft in dwelling house) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused.