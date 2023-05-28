The Khanna police have lodged two separate FIRs against two women for running illegal IELTS centres.

Two women booked for running illegal IELTS centres in Khanna

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The women did not possess the licence required from the deputy commissioner’s office to run such a centre.

The FIRs against the two women were filed on Friday.

In the first case, the City 2 Khanna police booked Meenu Chopra of Krishna Nagar of Khanna.

According to the police, the woman was running an IELTS centre at her home without required documents. She also duped people by sending them abroad. The woman used to take possession of documents, including passports of the applicants and extort money from them to return the same.

A case under section 420 of the IPC, section 13 of Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act has been lodged against her.

In another case, the Sadar Khanna police booked a woman Simranjit Kaur of Daheru village of Khanna. The woman was running an IELTS center at her house without licence from the district. A case under section 13 of Punjab Travel Professional Regulation Act has been lodged against her.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Amneet Kondal said that the IELTS centres should avail a licence from the deputy commissioner office to operate. The women have produced some documents in their favour, which they have sent to the deputy commissioner’s office for verification.

The SSP appealed to the people to send their family members to the registered IELTS centres to avoid any fraud.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON