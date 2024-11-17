Khanna resident loses 1 lakh to cyber fraudsters

Cyber fraudsters have stolen over ₹1 lakh from the bank account of a Khanna resident man. Identified as Nirbhay Singh of Guru Harkrishan Nagar in Khanna, the victim had clicked on some link that he had received on WhatsApp, a messaging app, when the trouble began. The victim is a marketing executive of a firm dealing in chemicals used in agriculture. The Cyber Crime police station of Khanna, Ludhiana, lodged an FIR against unidentified accused and initiated an investigation. (HT Photo)

The FIR states that the victim received a suspected link on his WhatsApp number from an unidentified number on August 11. On August 13, ₹1 lakh was transferred to various accounts in different transactions. He immediately registered his complaint on cyber fraud helpline number 1930 and filed a complaint.

Inspector Gurpartap Singh, station house officer (SHO) at the Khanna cyber police station, said that after investigation, the police lodged an FIR under Sections 318 (4) of the BNS and Section 66 (D) of the Information Technology Act against the unidentified accused.

The SHO appealed to the residents to be vigilant while using the internet and not to click any suspected link. He also appealed to the people not to share their personal details and bank account information with anyone.