Kharar accident | 36-year-old man killed as car rams into bike

The 36-year-old was heading to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday when the car rammed into his bike
The 36-year-old man was grievously injured and rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Updated on Apr 04, 2022 02:13 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

A 36-year-old man was killed after a speeding car hit his motorcycle on a flyover near Desu Majra village in Kharar on late Saturday evening.The deceased has been identified as Karamjit Singh, a resident of Maduali village in Rupnagar.

Investigating officer, Surinder Singh said the car driver has been identified as Jarnail Singh of Sakrullapur village in Kharar but is yet to be arrested. He was traced with the help of the vehicle’s registration number.

The FIR has been registered on the statement of the deceased’s father-in-law, Lakhwinder Singh, who was with him when the mishap took place.

Lakhwinder said he, along with his son-in-law, was going to Kharar from Mohali around 8.30pm on Saturday on separate motorcycles. When they reached the Desu Majra flyover, a speeding vehicle rammed into his son-in-law’s motorcycle, leaving him grievously injured. Karamjit was rushed to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The car driver has been booked under Sections 304A (death by negligence), 279 (rash driving), and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

