Kharar man held with 30 gm heroin

ByHT Correspondent, Kharar
Mar 10, 2024 08:18 AM IST

A 26-year-old man was nabbed with 30gm heroin from a checkpost near Jalvayu tower in Kharar on Friday.

Kharar man held with 30 gm heroin. (HT)

Identified as Lovepreet Singh, a resident of Sunny Enclave, the accused was travelling in a Hyundai i-20 car, bearing the registration number PB-41D-2429, when he was caught.

As per the police, the accused, on seeing the naka, tried to reverse his car and escape but the cops managed to nab him. On checking, cops found the contraband in his possession and arrested him under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985.

Police said the accused already faces four other drug cases in Punjab.

“The accused was going to sell drugs to his accomplice but was nabbed. He had been supplying drugs here for a long time. We will arrest his accomplices soon,” a cop said.

