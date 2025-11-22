Kharar woman alleges trafficking after being sent to Dubai on pretext of job; 3 booked

Kharar police have booked a woman’s neighbour, her husband and their associate for allegedly sending her to Dubai on the pretext of providing employment and later subjecting her to exploitation. A case has been registered under IPC Sections 420 (cheating), 370(2) (trafficking for sexual exploitation) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy). The FIR states that the complainant accepted the suggestion and transferred ₹ 3.25 lakh to the three accused. (HT Photo for representation)

According to the FIR, the complainant — a single mother living in Kharar — had approached her neighbour in May 2024 to seek guidance on sending her daughter abroad for work. The neighbour allegedly told her she knew a person who arranged overseas employment and claimed that her husband, who worked in Dubai, could help secure a job. She allegedly advised the woman to travel by herself instead of sending her daughter.

The FIR states that the complainant accepted the suggestion and transferred ₹3.25 lakh to the three accused. After completing the paperwork they provided, she travelled to Dubai. However, no one arrived at the airport to receive her. Instead, unknown men allegedly picked her up, took her to a room and confined her there.

She contacted her neighbour, who assured her that her husband would come to take her, but no one arrived. The complainant remained confined for almost three months. Later, she managed to get internet access from one of the men and again reached out to the neighbour, who repeated the same assurance.

According to the FIR, one of the men then contacted another accused from Gurdaspur, who instructed them to send the woman to Armenia for work. She refused, told them she was a widow responsible for her children, and pleaded not to be sent anywhere. The FIR states that the men told her she had been “sold” but later let her go.

She eventually got her visa cancelled, sought help from the Indian Embassy, and returned to India after her daughter coordinated the arrangements.

After returning home, she approached Kharar police. Based on her statement, police registered a case and have begun verifying the money transfers, travel documents and communication records. Officials said an arrest will be made once all details are thoroughly checked.