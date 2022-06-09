Kharif season 2022: Only 5% land covered under DSR in Ludhiana
Direct seeding of rice (DSR), which aims to preserve underground water, has received poor response from farmers in Ludhiana, as only 4,500 acres of land have been brought under this technique against the target of 89,549 acres. Last year, paddy was sown on 10,000 acres using this technique.
The state government has now extended the deadline for farmers to opt for DSR from May 31 to June 30.
Punjab planned to bring 12 lakh hectares under DSR this year, but only 72,000 hectare has been covered under the new technology so far.
Farmers have highlighted three main factors which are discouraging them from opting for the new technology.
Firstly, due to the low wheat yield in the rabi season, they are not in a position to take a risk, said Harinder Singh Lakhowal, a farmer union member. He added that instead of guaranteed 10-hour power backup, fields have been getting power supply for three hours, which is making it problematic to irrigate the field before sowing the crops through DSR technology.
Farmers in Doraha area said that canals have also run dry due to maintenance of a breach in Sirhind feeder canal.
Chief agricultural officer Narinderpal Singh Benipal said,“ Farmers have raised the issue erratic power supply and no water from Sirhind feeder canal. We have shared all these concerns with the authorities and demanded a timely resolution,” said Benipal.
Harminder Singh, a progressive farmer from Raikot, said lack of support from government institutions, particularly the electricity and irrigation departments, is discouraging farmers from opting for the new technology.
“The government appears to have washed its hands off by offering an incentive of ₹1,500 per acre to the farmer for growing crops using DSR. In order to make the technology successful, government officials have to send staff at the ground level to address the issues being faced by farmers,” said Grewal.
Another major factor is the lack of extension education as experts are not reaching out to farmer to teach them the right DRS techniques. Because of this, they are being forced to try and learn by watching videos on YouTube.
MS Bhullar, head, department of agronomy, while expressing concern over the depleting groundwater in Punjab, urged farmers to adopt the DSR technology without fear. He said, “DSR technology saves water needed for irrigation to a large extent and solves labour shortage problem also.”
He added that instead of falling into the trap of self-proclaimed DSR experts on YouTube, farmers can reach out to him directly (982811350) or watch the videos on DSR on the official handle of Punjab Agricultural University.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics