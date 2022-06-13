Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
chandigarh news

Khattar announces free pilgrimage to Sant Kabir’s birthplace in Varanasi

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar announced that his official residence in Chandigarh will be known as ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar lighting a lamp at Sant Kabir Das Jayanti celebrations in Rohtak on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HindustanTimes)
Updated on Jun 13, 2022 12:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday announced free pilgrimage for the people of the state to Sant Kabir’s birthplace in Uttar Pradesh’s Varanasi.

Addressing state-level Sant Kabir Das Jayanti celebrations organised in Rohtak, Khattar said the railway fare of those undertaking the pilgrimage from the state to Sant Kabir’s birthplace in Varanasi will be reimbursed.

Khattar also announced that his official residence in Chandigarh will be known as ‘Sant Kabir Kutir’.

He announced provision of cadre-wise reservation in the state during promotion of government employees on the lines of the Centre.

He also said 75% subsidy will be given for setting up of 5 KW solar plants in the dharamshalas of Scheduled Castes and backward communities.

A health institution or university in the state will be named after Sant Kabir, he said.

The BJP-led government is committed to empowering every poor, oppressed, and underprivileged person, he said.

Children belonging to the Scheduled Castes are being provided scholarships as well as free coaching to help them prepare for competitive exams, he said.

“Free books, uniforms and stationery are being given by the government till Class 12 to SC students. A provision of 10% reservation has been made for admission in undergraduate and postgraduate courses. Regular reservation is being given for medical PG to SC students. The scope of Dr Ambedkar Meritorious Scholarship Scheme has also been extended to all sections,” the CM added.

Meanwhile, Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma, who is at loggerheads with the CM, sat with mediapersons as he did not ‘receive’ the invitation and the chair for him was not allotted on the main stage. Sharma said he has no differences with anyone as he sat with mediapersons.

