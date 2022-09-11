Khattar asks ASI to expedite excavation at Rakhigarhi

: Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday directed the officials of the archaeological survey of India to expedite the excavation of the protected area in Rakhigarhi, a Harappan civilisation site.

During a meeting with the officials regarding the area’s development as an archaeological site here, Khattar asked them to formulate a master plan for all the 11 mounds at the site.

He said that Rakhigarhi has historical importance and safeguarding the mounds is necessary.

“Proper security arrangements will be ensured by the police. The Archaeological Survey of India should also ensure the deployment of private guards to ensure additional security. No soil excavation in the protected area should be ensured,” CM added.

He said that a long-term rehabilitation policy should be formulated for the rehabilitation of the displaced people from the area by providing them the best residential facility.

Khattar said that the panchayat and animal husbandry department should jointly prepare a plan for such displaced families who are doing animal husbandry work.

“The panchayat land should be given on lease to the animal husbandry department and it should construct a combined shed or separate small sheds for 10-20 animals on the said land. Accordingly, these sheds can be given to such families for livestock.

“A home stay policy has been prepared by the state government, under which the villagers can offer one or two rooms in their houses to tourists. For this, licenses will be given by the tourism department. With this policy, the people of Rakhigarhi will get new employment opportunities,” the CM added.

Khattar also directed the officials to strengthen the three side road network starting from Hansi, Jind and Barwala till Rakhigarhi. He said the sign boards highlighting the historic importance of Rakhigarhi should be installed on national and state highways.

“All the artefacts found from the excavation of Rakhigarhi are the valuable property of India, hence ensuring their security along with preserving it is of utmost importance. A list of artefacts and other old items found from the excavation in Rakhigarhi should be prepared. Besides this, if the villagers also have such artefacts, then its list should also be prepared,” Khattar added.

He also asked the ASI officials to give permission for the beautification of the ponds present inside the protected area of Rakhigarhi and prepare designs and hand over them to the pond authority.

The chief minister was apprised that a coordination committee has been formed by the union government for the work of the Rakhigarhi site and a task force has been constituted by the state government.

