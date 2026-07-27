Khattar: Centre, Haryana working to make governance accessible, citizen-centric

Asserting that the Centre and the Haryana government were working to make governance more accessible and citizen-centric, Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the essence of Antyodaya lies in ensuring that every eligible person standing at the last mile receives the benefits of government welfare schemes.

Union minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the essence of Antyodaya lies in ensuring that every eligible person standing at the last mile receives the benefits of government welfare schemes. (HT Photo)

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Speaking after inaugurating a one-day Antyodaya Mela organised under the Chief Minister Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana 2.0 (Phase-I) in Karnal, the former Haryana chief minister said the initiative was aimed at transforming the lives of economically weaker families by connecting them with livelihood opportunities, skill development programmes, financial assistance and other welfare schemes.

“Antyodaya is not merely about extending benefits, it is about empowering families to become self-reliant. The government’s commitment is to ensure that every eligible beneficiary is connected with schemes that improve livelihoods and strengthen economic security,” he added.

The mela brought together multiple government departments on a single platform, enabling eligible beneficiaries to access information, submit applications and receive benefits under various welfare schemes without having to visit different government offices.

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{{^usCountry}} Khattar also visited departmental stalls, reviewed the services being offered and interacted with beneficiaries who had gathered in large numbers. He also sought feedback from officials regarding the implementation of various welfare programmes. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Khattar also visited departmental stalls, reviewed the services being offered and interacted with beneficiaries who had gathered in large numbers. He also sought feedback from officials regarding the implementation of various welfare programmes. {{/usCountry}}

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He said the objective of the initiative went beyond merely disseminating information about government schemes.

“When government services reach the people, the true purpose of good governance is fulfilled. The effort is to ensure that no eligible family remains deprived of welfare benefits due to lack of awareness or access,” he said.

During his two-day visit to the Karnal parliamentary constituency, Khattar also participated in a series of public, organisational and development-related programmes, interacting with citizens, elected representatives, social organisations and BJP workers.

He said the balanced and holistic development of the Karnal Lok Sabha constituency remained his highest priority and stressed that the benefits of the Centre’s welfare schemes should reach every deserving citizen.

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Reviewing ongoing development projects, the Union minister directed officials to ensure quality standards and timely completion of works so that people could benefit without delay.

Highlighting the Centre’s vision of “Viksit Bharat”, he said the Union government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was continuously strengthening infrastructure, road connectivity, urban development, energy facilities and public services in the constituency.

“The trust of the people is my greatest strength. I will continue working with the same commitment to ensure the all-round development of Karnal,” he said.