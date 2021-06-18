Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khattar informs Shah of ‘incidents against women’ during farm stir
chandigarh news

Khattar informs Shah of ‘incidents against women’ during farm stir

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday apprised Union home minister Amit Shah of “increasing inappropriate incidents, especially against women” during the ongoing farmers’ agitation
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said there is no objection as long as the farmers’ movement remains peaceful. (HT File)

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday apprised Union home minister Amit Shah of “increasing inappropriate incidents, especially against women” during the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

A government spokesperson said Khattar met Shah in Delhi and discussed issues revolving around the farmers’ movement in Haryana.

The spokesperson said Khattar apprised Shah of incidents against women at the protests sites on Haryana-Delhi border.

Speaking with mediapersons after meeting Shah, Khattar said there is no objection as long as the farmers’ movement remains peaceful.

“But inappropriate incidents, especially against women, are a cause of worry,” Khattar said.

“The Haryana government will not allow law and order to deteriorate under any circumstances and Shah has assured action in this regard,” Khattar said, according to an official spokesperson.

Meanwhile, state health and home minister Anil Vij also went to Delhi on Thursday and called on BJP national president JP Nadda. Vij said that it was a “routine meeting.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Bird lays eggs in nest built on wreath on a door, homeowner posts pics of babies

Captivating video of black butterflies mud puddling will amaze you. Watch

Amrita Rao reacts to ‘Cristiano Ronaldo made Jal lijiye meme international’ post

If you love snacking, this post will speak to your heart
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Covaxin
Covid vaccine
WTC final
Aamir Khan
UEFA Euro 2020
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP