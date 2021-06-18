Khattar informs Shah of ‘incidents against women’ during farm stir

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday apprised Union home minister Amit Shah of “increasing inappropriate incidents, especially against women” during the ongoing farmers’ agitation.

A government spokesperson said Khattar met Shah in Delhi and discussed issues revolving around the farmers’ movement in Haryana.

The spokesperson said Khattar apprised Shah of incidents against women at the protests sites on Haryana-Delhi border.

Speaking with mediapersons after meeting Shah, Khattar said there is no objection as long as the farmers’ movement remains peaceful.

“But inappropriate incidents, especially against women, are a cause of worry,” Khattar said.

“The Haryana government will not allow law and order to deteriorate under any circumstances and Shah has assured action in this regard,” Khattar said, according to an official spokesperson.

Meanwhile, state health and home minister Anil Vij also went to Delhi on Thursday and called on BJP national president JP Nadda. Vij said that it was a “routine meeting.”