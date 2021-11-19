Repeal of farm laws highlights PM’s supreme character: Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, while welcoming Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement to repeal the three farm laws, made today on the auspicious occasion of Gurpurab, said that repealing these laws has once again highlighted the supreme character of the Prime Minister.

Addressing the media at his residence on Friday, Khattar said, “Ever since the Central government had brought the three agriculture laws for the benefit of farmers, especially small and marginal one’s, some farmers’ union had been protesting on the Delhi borders.”

“Today, Prime Minister Modi, while once again choosing the larger public interest, announced to repeal these laws. However, soon after the introduction of these laws, a large number of farmers had considered these laws beneficial for them and had also appreciated the Central Government,” said Khattar.

The Haryana chief minister said the decision of the Prime Minister shows that keeping the interest of the public is paramount for him as he announced to roll back these laws in the upcoming parliamentary session.

“Like Prime Minister, I would also urge farmers sitting on Delhi borders, to immediately end their protest and return to their homes, as common man is also facing lot of difficulties due to this agitation. Now, positive attitude should be adopted towards this issue,” said the Haryana CM.

Khattar said the Prime Minister has also said that a committee will be constituted for considering the farmers’ demands related to MSP. “In this committee, representatives of farmers’ unions, state governments and scientists will be included. I hope a decision in this regard will also be taken soon,” he said.

Farmers should not worry now, there is no scope of showing distrust towards the Prime Minister, said Khattar.

Responding to a question regarding withdrawal of cases registered against farmers, the Haryana CM said that in these cases, many other issues are taken into consideration, some cases are general while in some incidents, cases are registered under serious sections. “Now, a positive initiative will be taken from the state government’s side too and there will be no controversies,” assured Khattar.

“Haryana has faced a major impact of this agitation and during this one year, I have held various meetings with the Prime Minister, senior leaders and even with farmer unions. As many as 11 formal meetings were held with the farmers on this issue, along with many informal meetings for sharing their message with the Centre. I think the effort put in by us has also played an important role in the decision taken by the Prime Minister,” said the CM.

“The announcement made by Prime Minister today has certainly got mixed reactions as some have lauded him for this, while others are still not satisfied. I would urge the farmers that they should not worry now and trust the Prime Minister’s announcement,” said the chief minister while responding to a question regarding farmer unions showing distrust towards Prime Minister.

Khattar said even the opposition has also shown trust.

‘Linking this decision with elections is not logical’

Responding to another question regarding Prime Minister suddenly announcing the repeal of these laws, Khattar said this decision has not been taken overnight, talks over this have been going on for a long time. “Linking this decision with elections is not logical and justified. Elections come and go. By taking this decision, Prime Minister has certainly shown a big heart. He has once again proved that he is a common man’s leader,” said Khattar.

The CM also extended greetings on the occasion of Kartik Purnima and Gurpurab to the people of the state.