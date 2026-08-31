Khattar slams Rahul Gandhi over students’ interactions, says public dialogue must serve national interest

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday accused the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of allegedly using “false slogans and seeking headlines merely for cheap popularity” by interacting with students on alleged paper leaks and other issues.

On the controversy surrounding the word ‘Meghwal’ in the state, Khattar said that such demands are voluntary and optional and cannot be imposed on anyone. (HT File)

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“There is nothing wrong with engaging in dialogue. Without dialogue, political parties and their leaders would not be able to fulfil their roles. But it must be based on facts and truth,” the minister told reporters in Karnal.

Khattar was in Karnal to inaugurate four Karnal smart city projects worth ₹23.67 crore. The projects included two community centres, an observation home and the beautified Shaheed Udham Singh Park. He said that these projects will benefit the people and at least five more projects are under-construction including the single-pillar flyover.

Regarding the rising prices of sugar and the opposition’s target on mismanagement, Khattar said that market rates keep fluctuating. “This isn’t the first time this price has risen. The opposition has forgotten the times when they used to be shaken by these very things. To what extent did the prices of onions and pulses go during their tenure? Didn’t sugar become more expensive then? The good thing is that the government took immediate action as soon as the sugar prices rose. As a result, the price dropped by ₹15 in a single day,” the Karnal MP said.

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{{^usCountry}} On the controversy surrounding the word ‘Meghwal’ in the state, Khattar said that such demands are voluntary and optional and cannot be imposed on anyone. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On the controversy surrounding the word ‘Meghwal’ in the state, Khattar said that such demands are voluntary and optional and cannot be imposed on anyone. {{/usCountry}}

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“If a particular community says yes, we want to be listed as Meghwal instead of Chamar, then no one should object. Such a matter may be under government consideration. But this does not mean that everyone belonging to that caste must register as Meghwal; it cannot be mandatory,” Khattar said.

Later in the day, Khattar laid the foundation stone of Anandam Vriddha Seva Angan, an old age home to be built in Dayora village of Kaithal and also addressed a gathering by Sarva Jan Sukhay Trust at RKSD College.