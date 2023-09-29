Khattar to lay foundation of Ambala airport on October 15

The construction work at the domestic airport in Ambala is all set to commence as Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar will lay the foundation stone on October 15, the first day of Navratri.

The airport is coming up on 20 acres next to Ambala Air Force Station. (HT Photo)

The airport, also called Civil Enclave, is coming up on 20 acres adjacent to Ambala Air Force Station. The technical bid for construction at a cost of ₹16 crore has been opened. Three firms have submitted bids.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij said the airport is under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) and the land for the it has been registered in the general land register records as “Civil Enclave”.

On Thursday, boards and flags of RCS Udan Scheme were installed by the administration at the proposed site.

The airstrip of Ambala Air Force Station will be used for take-off and landing flights. Vij said that the Civil Enclave will initially be operated on an ad-hoc basis and its operations will be later expanded.

