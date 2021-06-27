Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Khattar to meet Jaishankar over Kurukshetra youth Vishal Jood’s release

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that he will meet Union external affairs minister S Jaishankar again regarding the release of Kurukshetra youth Vishal Jood
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 09:34 PM IST
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar said he will urge the Australian high commission to intervene in the matter and ensure Vishal’s safety. (HT File)

Khattar, who held a virtual meeting with NRIs living in Australia and NGO representatives, said he will urge the Australian high commission to intervene in the matter and ensure Vishal’s safety.

Jood, who went Down Under on a student visa was detained for alleged hate speech and involvement in clash with the Sikh community in Sydney.

The CM said he has already spoken to Jaishankar, who has assured full cooperation from his ministry and the Indian high commission in Australia regarding Vishal’s release.

