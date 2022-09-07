Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022: Dist level matches to commence on Sept 12 in Ludhiana

Published on Sep 07, 2022 10:43 PM IST

Officials from the local sports department in Ludhiana said matches for under-14 (boys’ and girls’ events) under Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 will be held from September 12 to 14, and for under-17 (boys’ and girls’ events), matches will be organised from September 15 to 17.

The district-level matches for para-sports under Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 will be held from September 21 to 22 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana. (HT FILE)
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

The district-level sports competitions under Kheda Watan Punjab Diyan 2022 will be held from September 12 to 22 in the district.

Officials from the local sports department said matches for under-14 (boys’ and girls’ events) will be held from September 12 to 14, and for under-17 (boys’ and girls’ events), matches will be organised from September 15 to 17.

Similarly, from September 18 to 21, the matches of players under-21 have been scheduled and for age category from 21-40, 41-50, and above 50 (age category), matches will be held from September 21 to 22.

The district-level matches for para-sports will be held from September 21 to 22 at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

Sport such as volleyball, athletics, football, kho-kho, kabbadi (circle and national style), tug of war, handball, softball, hockey, skating, basketball, wrestling, swimming, boxing, table tennis, lawn tennis, weightlifting, powerlifting and shooting will be organised from September 5 to 6.

Speaking about the venues, an official said matches would be held at Guru Nanak Stadium, multipurpose hall, Shastri badminton hall, Government Girls College, MC swimming pool, PAU, Government Girls Senior Secondary School (PAU), Sacred Soul Convent School, Leisure Valley, Naresh Chander Stadium and Kishori Lal Jethi Senior Secondary School in Khanna.

