Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan: 591 U-17 Ludhiana athletes punch tickets to state-level games

As many as 591 players — 297 boys and 294 girls — in both individual and team competitions were selected for the state-level competition on Saturday as the district-level Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan games for Under-17 players came to a close.

The summit clash of the girls’ hockey competition saw the team representing Coaching Centre Jalaldiwal take home the trophy, while the boys’ hockey title was won by the Malwa Hockey Academy.

In the handball competition, teams representing Amrit Indo-Canadian academy and Punjab Agricultural University School clinched the boys’ and girls’ titles respectively. Similarly, the basketball tournament finals saw Ludhiana Basketball Academy and Guru Nanak Club emerge victorious in the boys’ and girls’ finals.

The Government School Sohian teams completed the kho-kho double by winning both the boys’ and girls’ finals.

From the athletics arena, Dilpreet Singh and Harmandeep Kaur put up strong showing in the javelin throw event to book their spots in state-level games. Results of the remaining games were being compiled at the time of filing this report.

A total of 916 boys and 907 girls were awarded medals in the concluding day of the games that were kicked off on September 15 at 22 venues across the district as part of the Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan.

Over 900 players participated on the last day of the district-level games, with the state team being selected from both the winning and losing teams based on the athletes’ individual performances.

U-21 games to commence today

Starting Sunday, the Under-21 category competitions will kick into action and continue for three days. The district-level matches will continue till September 22 for the remaining categories including para-sports.

Venues for the competition include the Leisure Valley, Punjab Agricultural University, Guru Nanak stadium, Government College for Girls and Naresh Chander Stadium, Khanna.

The state-level championships will commence on October 10 and witness athletes participate in 29 sports including archery, shooting, rowing, chess, gymnastics, fencing, kayaking and canoeing in 23 districts across the state.