Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022: Minister inaugurates district-level games in Mohali

Punjab minister of tourism and culture affair Anmol Gagan Mann on Monday inaugurated district-level games under “Khedan Watan Punjab Deyan 2022” at the multi-purpose sports stadium in Sector 78, Mohali.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sports minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer also participated at the event. He said that the success of these games can be estimated from the fact that as 4,200 players have registered from the Dera Bassi block alone.

On this occasion, Dera Bassi MLA Kuljit Singh Randhawa also congratulated the participating players, coaches and their teachers.

An oath was also taken by the players to participate in the games with a spirit of sportsmanship. A cultural programme was also presented by the Jugni Culture and Welfare Club,which included gatka, bhangra and giddha performances.