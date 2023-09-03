Ludhiana: Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan’s block-level competition enters Day 2

The block-level competition across eight different sports for boys and girls in the second season of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan entered its second day on Sunday. Players during a kabaddi match at the block-level games of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The tournament began on Saturday with blocks Dehlon, Khanna, Ludhiana-2, Sidhwan Bet, and Sudhar hosting under-17 boys and girls as well as 41-55 age categories across various sports. Matches for these five blocks will continue till Monday.

In Ludhiana-2 block, Government Smart School Sahnewal hosted the kabaddi national style competition for under-17 boys, where Government High School Jaspal Bangar secured first place, followed by Government School Harnampura in second and Government School Umairpura Tibba in third.

In the kabaddi under-17 category, HVM School Ludhiana clinched the top spot, with Descent School Bhamian securing second place.

As for the track events, Anjali Kumari from Government High School Ramgarh claimed the first position in the 100m race, followed by Kajal in second and Amanjot from Government High School Paddi in third place.

In the 200m sprint, Muskan Kaur from Government High School Ramgarh took the top spot, followed by Tagore Public School Sahnewal’s Ria and from Government High School Ramgarh’s Riya Tiwari.

The long jump event saw Simrandeep Kaur from Government High School Ramgarh finish atop the podium, with Muskan Kaur and Anjali Kumari coming in second and third.

The boys’ football crowned Government School Sahibana and Budhewal champions and runners-up. Similarly Government High School Sasurali won the girls’ kho-kho competition, while Satluj Public Senior Secondary School Rahon Road finished second.

In boys’ volleyball under-17, UPSJC Jain Public School took first place, followed by Descent Public School in second. Darshan Academy Bhamian secured first place in the girl’s competition and UPSJC Jain School Jamalpur finished second.

Block-level competitions were also hosted at GHG Khalsa College, Gurusar Sudhar, in Sudhar, where the under-17 boys’s football event witnessed the team representing Mohi clinch the top position, Mullanpur securing second place and Khandoor finishing third.

In the kabaddi under-17 boys’ category, Sarinh secured the first spot, followed by Aassi in second and Dasmesh Public School Baddowal in third place. For under-17 girls, Kila Raipur Stadium will be hosting the games.

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan will be hosting competitions in all sports including athletics, football, kho-kho, kabaddi national style, volleyball, shooting, volleyball smashing and tag war, across different age categories and phases until September 10..

