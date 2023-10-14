News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Jalandhar U-21 boys bag lead spot in chess tourney

Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Jalandhar U-21 boys bag lead spot in chess tourney

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Oct 15, 2023 05:50 AM IST

In the chess competition for boys’ under-21, Jalandhar claimed the top spot, with Amritsar in second place and Patiala in third

State level games under the banner Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2 entered day five on Saturday.

Players in action during a basketball match in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)
Players in action during a basketball match in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Manish/HT)

In the chess competition for boys aged 21-30, Sangrur secured the first position, followed by Bathinda in second place and Patiala in third.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

In the chess competition for men aged 31-40, Patiala emerged as the winner, while Jalandhar secured second place and Moga finished in third.

In the chess competition for boys’ under-21, Jalandhar claimed the top spot, with Amritsar in second place and Patiala in third.

In the under-21 boys’ basketball quarter-finals, Ludhiana’s team defeated Sri Muktsar Sahib’s team with a score of 37-22, Mansa triumphed over Amritsar with a score of 25-14, Jalandhar’s team beat Ferozepur with a score of 38-33, and Patiala narrowly defeated Fatehgarh Sahib’s team with a score of 39-38.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 15, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out