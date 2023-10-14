Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan: Jalandhar U-21 boys bag lead spot in chess tourney
In the chess competition for boys’ under-21, Jalandhar claimed the top spot, with Amritsar in second place and Patiala in third
State level games under the banner Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan season 2 entered day five on Saturday.
In the chess competition for boys aged 21-30, Sangrur secured the first position, followed by Bathinda in second place and Patiala in third.
In the chess competition for men aged 31-40, Patiala emerged as the winner, while Jalandhar secured second place and Moga finished in third.
In the under-21 boys’ basketball quarter-finals, Ludhiana’s team defeated Sri Muktsar Sahib’s team with a score of 37-22, Mansa triumphed over Amritsar with a score of 25-14, Jalandhar’s team beat Ferozepur with a score of 38-33, and Patiala narrowly defeated Fatehgarh Sahib’s team with a score of 39-38.